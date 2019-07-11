Scarlet Faye Laws

Scarlet Faye Laws, age 99, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born on February 1, 1920 to the late Frank Pierce ad Myrtle Reece Phillips. In addition to her parents, Scarlet was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Tommy Laws; daughters, Mary Ruth Thomas, Jewel ‘Judy’ Laws.

Scarlet was known by many for her beautiful vegetable gardens. She loved working in her gardens and was blessed to be able to do so until the young age of 97. She was a hard worker and if she wasn’t in her gardens she was working around the farm and house. She never met a stranger and once you met Scarlet Faye, you never forgot her. She was a frisky, high energy, full of energy lady who loved life and lived each day to the fullest. Scarlet also loved to travel.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Shirley Campbell and husband David of Butler, TN, Darlene Howard of Mountain City, TN and Charles Edward Laws and wife Sue of Butler, TN; sisters, Bonnie Dunbar and Nell Crawford; special grandson, Ricky Laws; several more special grandchildren; several great grandchildren; special niece, Emma Jean Hampton; several more special cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Leonard Fletcher officiating. Music will be provided by the Fletcher Family. Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Laws Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Laws, Larry Grindstaff, Hayden Sizemore, Jesse Fletcher, Joe Fletcher, Rick Townsend, Rick Campbell and Jim Phillips.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of Avalon Hospice, especially Scarlet’s wonderful nurses, Rebecca Rose and Pati Kinkead and Dr. Jim Shine.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 3401 Little Dry Run Road, Butler, TN 37640.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Scarlet Faye Laws has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.