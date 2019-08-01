Samuel Grant Greer, 87, Johnson City, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Sam was a native of Mountain City and had been a longtime resident of Johnson City. He was a son of the late Walter Fred and Flora Annis McQueen Greer.

Sam was a 1954 graduate of Milligan College.

He worked in several capacities of the Dairy Industry throughout the Southeast Region, primarily Sales and Management, retiring in 1997, after forty-four years of service.

Sam enjoyed volunteering his time, especially at the Johnson City Medical Center, where he did so for sixteen years, the Habitat for Humanity and “Clarinda’s Work Crew” at Milligan College.

Sam was a member of First Christian Church, where he served on the Board of Deacons and Elders for many years and was a member of the Win-A-Kuple Sunday School class.

He served as a Board Member of the Mountain States Auxillary, Mountain States Health Alliance Foundation, and the Habitat for Humanity.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by four sisters, Helen Moore, Gladys Hicks, Virginia Garland and Earlene Varn, two brothers, Joe F. Greer and Jack Greer, a son-in-law, Heinz Linnemann.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Sally B. Greer; three children, Chad Greer and wife Cindy, Orlando, FL, Suzanne Linnemann, Somerville, AL, Tommy Greer and wife Cay, Johnson City; four grandsons, Chris Greer and wife Lindsay, Aaron Greer and wife Brittany, Alexander Greer and wife Meg, Isaiah Greer and wife Allie; great-grandchildren, Kinsley Greer, Jayda and Adeline Greer, and soon to be born, Anderson Greer; two sisters, Ida Sue Ingram and husband Jack, Canton, GA, Barbara Grindstaff, Okeechobee, FL; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Greer and Pat Bonner; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Sam will be conducted Friday, July 26, 2019, at 5:00 P.M., from the Sanctuary of First Christian Church, with Ethan Magness, Senior Minister, and Donald Mushayamunda, Minister, officiating. Special music will be provided by Gloria Dudney, soloist. Grandsons and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00-5:00 P.M. at the church.

The graveside committal service will be held Saturday at 10:00 A.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 A.M.

The family requests that in-lieu-of flowers, memorials be made to the Sam & Sally Greer Endowment Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 750, Milligan College, TN 37682, or First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Greer family. (928-6111)