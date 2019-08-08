Sally Hartt, age 56, of Ravenna, Ohio, passed away at her residence on Monday, July 29, 2019. Sally was born on February 27, 1963, in Cleveland, OH to the late William ‘Bill’ Hartt and Helen Cress Hartt. In addition to her parents, Sally is preceded in death by her sister, Judy Cornett, two brothers, Timmy and Larry Cornett.

Sally worked for National Driver Training School as a driving instructor. Sally also enjoyed photography in her free time.

Those left to cherish Sally’s memory are her fiancé, Mike Mullikin of Ravenna, OH, and her sister, Kathy Terrill and husband Bill of Mt. City, TN. Sally is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her beloved Black Lab, Shadow.

Graveside services for Sally will be conducted at 11am on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019, at Phillippi Cemetery in Mountain City, TN with Pastor Dwayne Dickson to officiate.

Professional services are being provided for the Hartt family by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mountain City, TN.