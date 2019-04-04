Rylee Jayde Osborne

Rylee Jayde Osborne, infant daughter of Betty Lee Young Osborne and Jason Scott Osborne, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Rylee was loved by so many before she came into this world and has touched countless lives in her short time.

Rylee is deeply loved and missed by her parents, Jason and Betty Osborne; big sisters; Celena Osborne, Kiara Osborne, Natalie Cook and Kaylee Cook; big brother, Dalton Young; grandparents, Tammy Reynolds and Wanda Lee Hayes; great grandparents, Clay and Ida Cochran, June Campbell and Nannie Bell Young; special friends, Brian Fulton, Jill Tolbert, Carla Coley and Nathaniel and Megan Hawthorne; special nurse, Megan Deel; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Mr. Fred Reynolds officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Osborne Family Cemetery (located on Hoot Owl Ridge Road, Mtn. City, TN) Pallbearers will be Brian Fulton, Christopher Davis, Ashley Young and Nathaniel Hawthorne.

