Russell Virgil Greer, age 77, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 06, 2018, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on November 12, 1941 to the late Taff and Essie Price Greer. In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by brothers, Max, Jimmy, Bobby Ray.

Virgil retired from the Town of Mountain City Water Department. He loved his job there and made many friends throughout the years. Virgil was also a farmer, which he loved. He was always friendly and smiling and will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 50 years, Marsone Campbell Greer; sister, Pearl Greer Stout; brothers, Earl Greer and Junior Greer and several special great nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Darren Thompson officiating. Weather permitting, graveside service and interment will follow at the Greer Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chris Reece, David Billings, Matt Hicks, Jimmy Johnson, Junior Greer, Ray Jones, Ray Potter and Danny Ray Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Rick Stout, Tom Campbell, Junior Campbell, Ray Osborne, Keith Wilson, Rick Roberts, Raymond Buchanan, Chucky Scott and Jeff Price.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 297 Moretz Road, Mountain City, TN

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Russell ‘Virgil’ Greer has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.