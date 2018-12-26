Roy ‘Pete’ Funderburk

Roy ‘Pete’ Funderburk, age 86, of Mountain City Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 10, 2018 at his home. He was born on January 19, 1932 to the late Frank C. Baker and Agnes Azalee Funderburk. In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by a son, Roy Edward Funderburk Jr.; sisters, Maxine Matthews and Tamra Kay Causey and brother, Charles Stewart.

Pete was a gifted musician and wrote many songs. He loved to sing gospel and sang with the Mater’s Touch. He worked in the cotton mill and sheet rock construction for many years in Rock Hill, SC. Pete was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

He was a National Guard Veteran.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 56 years, Maxine Timbs Funderburk; daughters, Beverly Diane Robinson and Theresa Jayne Kimbrell; grandchildren; Dillion Jr., Denny, Jessica, Chrissy, Danny Jr., Roy III and Stephen; ten great grandchildren; special nephew, Charles Collins; several more nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Greg Poe officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Members of First Freewill Baptist Church and all of Pete’s special friends.

Memorials in Pete’s memory may be made to the Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 400 Blant Road, Mountain City, TN.

