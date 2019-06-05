Roger C. Ramsey, age 80 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on May 29, 2019 in the VA Medical Center of Johnson City. He was the son of Wiley “Pete” and Eileen Milam Ramsey born to them on June 27, 1938 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Roger proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

During Roger’s senior school trip to Washington D.C. the class visited the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. Roger was smitten. There he made a decision to pursue a Navy career and apply for admission to the academy (USNA). He continued this dream of sailing the seas and mastering the big ships. Numerous adventures and experiences followed. First, he did two tours in Vietnam where he received a Bronze Star for a heroic performance there. Next, he had a very special mission to rescue the astronauts reentering from a space flight where upon reentrance to Earth was landing in the ocean to be picked up by his ship at sea. Roger was officer of the decks. He loved the Navy and counted all these experiences as pure blessings.

When Roger retired he headed home from California to his TN Mountains. He loved being back home. He loved serving as Commander and providing leadership in our local Chapter 9 of the DAV. He never met a stranger and was loved by all. He will be truly missed. Baby Mia was the bright spot in his life, providing so many happy hours during his illness. He called her is “God sent Angel”. The love was mutual. Poppy was her NCIS buddy. You could tell as she watched just as intently as he while sitting on his lap in the big recliner. It was so beautiful.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah Glynn Nutt.

He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Dugger Ramsey; Daughter, Kelley Ramsey Mitchell (Brad); Grandchildren: Ryan McGraw, Walker McGraw; Step-Children: Richard Norris, Lori Doyle and Beth Greene (Keith); Step-Grandchildren: Mia Norris, Tayler Dixon (Ty), Spencer Mitchell and Amanda Doyle; Brother, Fred Ramsey (Judy); Sister, Martha Dabney (Larry); Roger is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends left behind to mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Roger C. Ramsey will be conducted in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. with Patty Muse officiating.

Friends may call at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City on Monday, June 3, 2019 after 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service at 1:00 P.M.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tennessee. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery, no later than 2:30 P.M.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. This obituary was lovingly written by the Ramsey family.