Roby Dunn, age 70, passed away unexpectedly at his residence Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born January 8, 1949 to the late Charles and Blanche Dunn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Dale Dunn and Jimmy Dunn, sister Jane Dunn Perkins and one nephew Jeremy Dunn.

Roby managed Builders Supply for 20 years. Later he started his own construction company, Roby Dunn Construction, Inc, which is in its 20th year. Roby loved to play Black Jack, loved classic cars especially his 57 Chevy. He served on the County Commission for 16 years and also served on the Board of Directors for Mountain Youth Academy.

Those left to cherish his memory were his wife Celeste Simcox Dunn; two sons: Brad Dunn and Sam Dunn and fiancé Hannah; two daughters: Sarah Sutherland and husband Matthew and Isabella (Izzy) Dunn; five grandchildren: Jaxon, Bree, Tru, Tristan and Destiny and expecting sixth grandchild. Siblings Cliff Du (Callie Ann), Benny Dunn (Donna), Barbara Dunn, Sharon Stout (Jack), Steve Dun (Marie), several nephews and a special niece also survive,

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Norman officiating. Graveside service and interment will be held at 1100 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 Sunset Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Don Bagley, Mitch Carmack, Donnie Paige, Mike Stout, Billy Jack Stout, Charles Dunn and Jason Dunn. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Bass, Mike Tavalario, Jack Stout and past and present employees of Roby Dunn Construction Inc.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Roby’s memory to Johnson County Shrine Club, 261 Calvary Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683.

