Robert Lee Tester

Robert Lee Tester, age 61, of Banner Elk, North Carolina, passed away on Jan 27, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. Robert was born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 12, 1957, to John Henry Filius and Geraldine Tester. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Those left to cherish Robert’s memory are his daughter Desiray Tester of Kentucky, his son Robert Tester, Jr. of Blowing Rock, NC, special friend Douglas Beverly of Spruce Pine, NC, and several nieces and nephews.

It was Robert’s wish to be cremated and no services held.

Professional services for the Tester family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home in Mountain City, TN.