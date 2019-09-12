Robert Earl Carlson

.

Robbie Carlson, age 48, 201 Winters Lane, Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday August 31, 2019. He was born in Abingdon, VA on August 22, 1971, to Steven Carlson and Donna Blevins Miller. He was a carpenter by trade and loved hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

He was proceeded in death by his grandmother Bernice McFadden and his uncle Robert Wayne Blevins. In addition to his parents Steven Carlson and Donna Blevins Miller, he is survived by a sister, Kerri Heaton of Mountain City, TN; several Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins; Special Friend Jeff Norris of Mountain City, TN.

A memorial service for Robbie will be held on Wednesday September 4th, 2019, at 3 pm. Mike Teague will officiate in the Charles B. Hux Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with visitation to be held from 2 until 3 pm.

