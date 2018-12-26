Robert ‘Bob’ Dyson

Robert ‘Bob’ Dyson age 60, of Mountain City Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 10, 2018 at the Johnson County Community Hospital. He was born on June 23, 1958 to the late Andy Dyson Jr. and Helen Waters Dyson. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a special cousin, Clifford Woods.

Bob retired from General Electric of Greenville, SC. He grew up on a farm and had continued farming and helping others farm. He also enjoyed riding his four-wheeler and side-by-side.

He was a member of Bailey Lodge 146 F&AM of Greer, SC and First Baptist Church of Mountain City, TN.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He lived each day by the golden rule ‘Do unto others as you would have others do unto you’. If there was anyone in need, Bob was always one of the first to help. He was always, always doing for others, not because anyone asked and not because he had to, but because it was the right thing to do.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Sharon Dyson; daughters, Elizabeth Ann Dyson Baker and husband Chris and Heather Dyson Winterstein and husband Mack; stepsons, Weston Throop, Caleb Throop and Daniel Byers; grandchildren, Bailee, Hannah and Logan Small and Saje and Riley Winterstein; special friends, Cloyce Eller, Mike Phillippi, Linda Farmer, Jamie Lewis and many more special friends, and several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Ricky Campbell officiating with special prayer by Noah Click. Special music will be provided by Joe Simcox and Ricky Campbell. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Donnelly Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Cullop, Tommy Rhymer, Charles Dyson, Johnathan Thomason, Andy Woods, Wesley Waters, Danny Waters, and Weston Throop. Honorary pallbearers are Randy Cullop, Danny Cullop, Hugh Slemp, Pat Conville, George Ashley, Hugh Bruce, Roger Smith, Randy Rader, Willie DeBord, Fellowship Class of First Baptist Church, Bud McComas, and Mike Reece.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 2118 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN.

