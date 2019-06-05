Richard Louis Steinke

Richard Louis Steinke, age 72, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Sylvinus John Steinke and Wanda Mae White Steinke.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 50 years, Pamela K. Steinke; daughter, Kimberly Kay Steinke (granddaughter, Kelsey Kay); sons, Richard Kevin Steinke and wife Kelly (granddaughter, Kreighton Lin and grandson, Kannon Bradford) and Robert Kyle Steinke and wife Kate (grandsons, Preston Richard and Jack Robert, and granddaughter, Evan Rose); sister, Nancy Reese and husband Jim; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Richard was a graduate of Bishop Moore Catholic High School, Orlando Junior College and Florida State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education, and Rollins College of Winter Park, FL, where he earned his master’s in administration and supervision. He was a retired Basketball Coach and High School Teacher/Administrator. Rick and Pam began building their beloved Covenant Cabin in 1997, making Mountain City their permanent home in 2010.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with Pastor Graham Svendsen of Grace Highlands Presbyterian to officiate. Time with the family and light refreshments will be available after the service at the Mountain City Community Center.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions in Richard’s memory be made to the Johnson County Pregnancy Support Center, 317 Crossroads Drive, Mountain City, TN or the Rafiki Foundation through their website at www.rafikifoundation.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Richard Louis Steinke has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.