Reford Elmo McQueen, age 96, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 06, 2019 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born on August 16, 1922 in Shady Valley to the late Willis and Hattie Blevins McQueen. In addition to his parents, Reford was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Cleota McQueen in 2015; sisters; Walsa Eller, Cleo Callahan and Okle Greer; and brother, Raleigh McQueen.

Reford was a United States Army Veteran having honorably served during World War II. He was a Sargent in the 701st Tank Battalion, serving under General Bradley. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

Like most men of his generation, Reford grew up farming. He loved to farm and be outdoors. At age 16, Reford served in CCC camps in Washington. He was also a former employee of TDOT. Before losing his vision, Reford loved to read and cut wood. He was a true family man who worked hard to provide for his family, who he loved spending time with.

He was a member of Crandull Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish his memories include his son, Randy McQueen and wife Marty; sister, Lois McQueen Walker; grandson, Ryan McQueen and wife Joanna; great grandchildren, Eliza Mae McQueen and Eleanor Claire McQueen; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at the Crandull Church of Christ. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Tracy Dugger officiating. Singing will be directed by Mr. Elwood Cretsinger. Graveside service and interment with military honors conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at the McQueen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clay Walker, Randy McQueen, Jack Blevins, Ryan McQueen, Jimmie Walker and Dennis Honaker. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Eller and Virgil Cretsinger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 10114 US-421, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of Randy McQueen, 1003 Winchester Road, Shady Valley, TN.

