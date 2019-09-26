Randy J. Smith

Randy Smith, age 52, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center. He was born on April 22, 1967 to the late mother, Joann Niediffer and late father, Clint Buckles.

One of Randy’s deepest passions was mentoring, teaching and shaping the minds of the young men and women of the Johnson county football team. He dedicated many years of his life to one of his greatest passions. He was proud of his accomplishments & learned from his defeats forever changing the way Johnson county football has been played. He was a diehard Tennessee football fan (VFL), through the good times and bad. Randy loved spending time with his beloved wife and fur babies. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He served with honor and distinction; Randy continued to show respect & love to the armed forces throughout his life.

Randy is survived by his wife of 10 years Debbie Smith, who was his best friend and soulmate; sons, Braiden Smith, Tyler Hughis, Cody Hughis and Travis Lael; daughter, Jessica Gaston; and two grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Debra Wilkerson; brother, Billy Smith and wife Bonnie; special cousin, Ronda Gale and many more cousins, nieces and nephews; and his most treasured passion, Johnson County Football team and coaches.

The family will receive friends at Johnson County High School Auditorium Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike McNutt officiating. A Military service will be conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

At other times the family will receive friends at Randy Smiths Home.

