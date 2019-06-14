Ralph W. Allen, age 94, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the home of his daughter. He was born on May 2, 1925 to the late Orville and Virgie Allen. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Minnie Allen; daughter, Belinda Wilson; sons, Kenneth Allen and Keith Allen; great grandson, Evan Fritts; son-in-law, Bill Stout; sisters, Carolyn Reece and Volleen Russell; brothers, Coy Allen, Troy Allen and Harold Allen; special nephew, Danny Allen; and special friend, Dorsey Fletcher. Ralph was a gifted carpenter and made his living doing what he loved. He also enjoyed working on old vehicles.

Ralph is survived by a family who loved him very much; daughters, Brenda Stout and Glenda Fritts and husband Jackie, all of Mountain City, TN; sisters, Ruth Garland and Christine Laws; ten grandchildren, Alan Kyte, Jackie, Jessie, Buck and Kevin Fritts, Angie Ward, Josh and Keith Allen and Brad and Kurt Wilson; eleven great grandchildren, Sawyer and Cassidy Ward, Lyric, Kevin and Trevor Fritts, Masyn and Madison Allen, Ethan and Avery Wilson, Rayne and Raven Allen; two great-great grandchildren, Bryson and Braylon Ward; step great grandchildren, Brittany and John Paul Russell; step great-great grandchildren, Piper and Kashton Carpenter; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and interment were conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the mast Cemetery with Pastor Gary Phillips officiating. Pallbearers were Gary Jenkins, Randall Garland, Andrew Allen, Glenn Woodard, Tim Laws, Carroll Fletcher. Special music will be provided by Camilla Osborne, Lajonya Hopkins and Junior Maze.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jim Shine, Dr. Michael Kimbro and Ballad Health Hospice for the compassionate care given to Daddy.At other times the family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Brenda Stout, 1670 Forge Creek Road, Mountain City, TN.

