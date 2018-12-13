R.L. Wallace, age 94, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 03, 2018 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born on August 7, 1924 to the late Roby Luther Wallace and Erma Martin Wallace. In addition to his parents, R.L. was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Pearl J. Wallace; sisters, Edith Henson and Ella Mae Fletcher; brothers, Jack Wallace, Billy Wallace, Argus Wallace, and Kermit Wallace.

R.L. was a United States Army Veteran and like most men of his generation, he was a proud farmer. He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball, which he also used to coach. The Atlanta Braves was his favorite team. R.L. was a family man. He loved his children and grandchildren very much and was always excited to see and spend time with them and his entire family.

R.L. retired from Burlington Industries. He was a member of Zionville Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include daughters, Evelyn Darlene Osborne and husband Darrell of Mountain City, TN and Wanda Ann Pierce and friend Bobby McGee of Hampton, TN; sisters, Mabel Hagaman of Mtn. City, TN and Geneva Hackney of Vincennes, Indiana; sister-in-law, Margaret Wallace of Vilas, NC; grandchildren, Monica Brumitt and husband David, Leigh Anna Hash and husband Alan, Danielle Osborne Pilk and husband Lucas, Alison Pierce Davis and husband Randy, Brandon Osborne and wife Jessica and Carleigh Osborne; great grandchildren, Hanah Brumitt, Hazen Brumitt, Cameron Carroll, Izzy Davis, Easton Hash, Katilyn Osborne and Kyler Osborne; step great grandchildren, Austin Carroll, Caleb Carroll, Maddie Hash and Shay Phillips.

Graveside service and inurnment with military honors will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018 at the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Steven Spencer and Bobby McGee officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard

In lieu of flowers, memorials in R.L.’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to Tom Reece (Voice of Longhorns), Dick and Irene Grayson for all of your visits and friendship and to Daniel Jones, Dr. John Whitlock, Kim Kleine and entire staff of Mtn. City Care Center for all of your loving care through the years.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of RL Wallace has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.