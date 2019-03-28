Phyllis June Hutchins

Phyllis June Hutchins, age 75, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on November 26, 1943, to the late Charles Edward Burkett and Dora Sibble Burgess Burkett. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde and Stuart Burkett.

Phyllis loved her family. She was completely devoted and dedicated to them. She made their house a ‘home’. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Simply put, she was the BEST.

She was a member of Harmon Chapel Christian Church, and was devout in her Christian faith.

Jack and Phyllis showed their children, grandchildren and family what a true marriage is and had a life-long love story for 58 years.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 58 years, Jackie Hutchins; daughter, Donna Edwards; son, Danny ‘Butch’ Hutchins and wife Linda; grandchildren; Heather Hart and Taylor Hutchins; great grandchildren, Branson Hart, Kendal Hart and Braiden Snead; special friends, Jim and Doris Sherman, Bonnie Parsons, Silas and Ellie Averill and Lajonya Hopkins; special niece, Sherri Parker; her church family at Harmon Chapel Christian Church and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Harmon Chapel Christian Church in Shady Valley, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Jim Sherman and Howard Taylor officiating.

Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Gentry Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Terry Hutchinson, Stephen Long, Silas Averill, Taylor Hutchins, Jimmy Walker and Butch Hutchins. Honorary pallbearers are Lowell Hutchinson, Huey Long, Earl Jenkins, Fletcher Ray Musick, Tom Sharpe, Danny Crum, Tony Long and Mike Averill.

The family would like to thank the following for their compassion and care; Dr. Ernest Henry and entire staff at Fresenius Kidney Center in Abingdon, VA, Dr. Jennifer Jonkers and Ashley at Abingdon Internal Medicine, Amy and Hallie of Amedysis. Also a special thank you to Donna Hutchins, Shady Valley Fire Department and Harmon Chapel Christian Church for being there for all of our family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shady Valley Fire Department, 10114 Hwy 421, Shady Valley, TN 37688

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 9566 Hwy 421 N., Shady Valley, TN 37688.

