Pamela Carlene Campbell

Pamela Campbell, 46, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia on Monday, April 29, 2019, after a hard but courageous battle with cancer. Pam was born January 26, 1973, in West Chester, PA to the late Denver Carl Eller and Bonnie Campbell of Oxford, PA. Also, preceding Pam in death are her grandparents, Denver and Hattie Eller and Joe and Lela Campbell.

Those left to cherish Pam’s memory are her mother, Bonnie Campbell Curd (Danny) of Butler, TN; her precious son, Steven Spencer Parker of Bristol, VA; her precious grandson, Hayden Parker; a half-sister, Sharon Eller Goodson of Virginia and Carlena Fry of North Carolina; a half-brother, Karl Eller, Jr of North Carolina; step-sisters, Amy Curd and Lori Curd of Mt. City, TN; an aunt, Brenda Grindstaff of Butler, TN; an uncle Charles Campbell of Mt. City, TN; a very special cousin whose help and care for Pam will never be forgotten, Christopher Campbell of Butler, TN; several special nieces and nephews also survive.

A private graveside service for Pam was held on Monday, May 1, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, TN with Rev. Harvey White and Kenneth South officiating. Online condolences can be sent to the family via our website: www.huxlipforfh.com. Professional services for the Campbell family were handled by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mountain City, TN.