Olan Bentley of Shady Valley, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away January 23rd at his home. He was born January 10, 1950 to the late Clyde and Georgia Barry Bentley. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Harry Bentley and his father in law Herman Watson.

Olan was a good Christian man. He was a dedicated member and leader of the Shady Valley Church of Christ. He taught bible class, lead singing, filled in as speaker when needed and generally just loved being at church with his church family. He was employed by Burlington Industries for 32 years in Mountain City, Rockingham N.C. and Johnson City until its closing. He served on the Board of Directors for Skyline Corporation for about 8 years where he made many wonderful friends who were like family.

Olan was very active in his community serving years on the Cranberry Committee as Chairman. He also served as Chairman of the Johnson County Republican Party. He was a devoted UT Vols fan. He enjoyed gardening, feeding the cows and visiting with his friends at Raceway Restaurant. One of his greatest joys was his family and the fun times they had together and those memories will be forever cherished.

Those left to cherish his memory include: Diane Watson Bentley, his loving and devoted wife of 43 years. His children: Gwen Williams (Frank), Beth Lewis (Chad) and Kelly Bentley (Erin). His grandchildren who called him Goo-Gaddy: Parker, Payton and Paxton Lewis, Sofia and Aria Bentley and Bentley Williams. He is also survived by a sister in law, Lonita Bentley and nieces April Bentley and Kristy Scott and her sons Sam and Caleb. Others left to mourn the loss are his mother in law Betty Watson, brothers in law, Clifford Watson (Dolly), Chris Watson (Lisa), Benji Watson and sister in law, Janet Townsend (Charles). Many special cousins, nieces and nephews also survive. His family, church family, Skyline family and the community will all greatly miss Olan.

Services for Olan will be Saturday, January 26th, 2019 with visitation from 3 to 5 pm and funeral service to follow at the Shady Valley Church of Christ 700 Hwy 133 Shady Valley TN. Interment will take place at a later date at the Wallace Family Cemetery in Shady Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Tri- Cities School of Preaching (1162 Hwy 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643) or the Shady Valley Fire Department.

