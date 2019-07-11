Odell Johnson

Odell Johnson, age 82, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home. Odell was born November 16, 1936 in Johnson County, TN to the late Don Allen Johnson and Geneva Belle Edminsten Johnson. In addition to his parents Odell was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lucille Owens Johnson, his second wife, Martha Louise Arnold Johnson, brother, Allen Johnson and nephew, Bill Johnson.

Odell was a 1955 graduate of Johnson County High School. He retired from Burlington Industries. He was with the Johnson County Rescue Squad for 15 years, Johnson County School Board 10 years, Johnson County Planning Commission 20 years, and Tri State Growers for 10 years. Odell was a member of the American Legion and Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association. All who knew him knew he loved to work the farm, garden and travel.

Odell was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Corinth Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Grinstead Johnson; brothers, Frank Johnson and wife Betty, Scott Johnson and wife Linda all of Mountain City, TN and Glenn ‘Cotton’ Johnson and friend Shirley of Bristol, TN; stepdaughters, Abigail Beale and husband Jerry of Greensboro, NC and Laurie Conrad and husband Jeff of Vansant, VA; stepsons, James L. Huggins and Joseph E. Huggins of Ashtabula, OH; step grandchildren, Natasha Keen, Jeffrey Conrad, Reanna Conrad, Ronnie Conrad, Lindsay Campbell, Niveta Beale; step-greatgrandchildren, Annaleigha Keen, Kaiden Keen and Grayson Conrad; special cousins, William Edminsten, Baxter Edminsten, Joe Edminsten, Nancy Trexler, Mary Shores and Reecie Craig; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Terry Reece, Coy Miller, Aaron Miller, Larry Triplett (who passed away 2 weeks prior to Odell), Ronnie Triplett, Mike Reece, Mary Jane Johnson, Rick Thomason, Jana Lee Thomas, Darrell Thomas, Hilda Wilson, Derick Wilson, Joe and Fran Phillips.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Billy Morefield and Odell’s brother, Preacher Frank Johnson officiating. Special music will be provided by the Laurel Creek Boys. Pallbearers will be Bob Stansbery, Rocky Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jerry Beale and Shawn Perry. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Triplett, Mike Wills, Chris Reece, George Lowe, James Icenhour, Tom Nelson, Glenn Robinson and Johnny Robinson. Graveside service and burial with military honors conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow the funeral at the Phillippi Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 639 Huggins Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Odell Johnson has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.