Nina Campbell McComas, age 73, of Mountain City, Tennessee, took the hand of her Heavenly father on Friday, January 11, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 24, 1945 in Abingdon, VA to the late Ira Campbell and Cora Reedy Campbell. In addition to her parents, Nina was preceded in death by a sister, Dora Reynolds; two brothers, Bob and Buster Campbell.

Nina was known to her family as Mamaw. She was a former truck driver with her husband Bill. They traveled many miles together over 38 years of marriage. She loved her family very much and especially loved and cherished her grandson, Riley who was the light of her life and whom she was so very proud of. Nina was an amazing and funny person, when she laughed she would light up the entire room. She will be deeply missed and loved always and her memory and laughter will live in our hearts forever.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 38 years Bill McComas, daughter, Amy McComas Tester and her very special son-in-law, Doug, beloved grandson, Riley, sister, Ida Cochran and husband Clay, brothers-in-laws, Bud McComas and wife Ella Ruth and Burley McComas, her extended family and very special friends, Linda and Dana Moretz, Callie and Shane Golds and their children whom she always thought of as her own grandkids, Ezekiel and Elijah.

The family would like to say a special Thank You to Amy Dickens, Lori Logion and Gail Miller for making it possible for us to keep her wish to be home during this time. Your Love and Kindness will never be forgotten.

It was Nina’s wish to be cremated and no formal service be held.

Friends may call or visit the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Doug Tester.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Nina McComas has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.