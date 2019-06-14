Nancy Ann LaMie, age 69, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born in Long Island, New York on November 25, 1949 to the late Joseph Gibbons and Gloria Christian. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Terry LaMie.

Nancy was a long-time employee of Hardee’s of Mountain City. She loved working there and enjoyed socializing with the customers and her co-workers. She was a gifted artist and was creative. Nancy especially enjoyed painting, coloring pictures, and scrapbooking. Her favorite TV show was ‘I Love Lucy’.

More than anything, Nancy loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She was always there for her family and friends, whenever she was needed. She was of the Catholic faith.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Dawn James and husband Johnathon, April McLaughlin and husband Dave, Melissa Miller, Wayne Storz and wife Suzanne and Ryan LaMie; brothers, Michael Gibbons and Thomas Gibbons; grandchildren, Zakery Storz, Bobby Taylor, Brittany Taylor, Collin Mahala, Melissa Mahala, Tiffany Taylor, Noah Storz, Kalib Widener, Joshua Storz, Ethan Miller, Sarah Storz, Peyton Miller and Rebekah Storz and her Hardee’s family.

The family received friends from 1-3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service followed at 3:00 p.m. with Mr. Mike White officiating. Honorary pallbearers were her friends from Hardee’s.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to assist with final expenses Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Nancy Ann LaMie has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.