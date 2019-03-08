Mathew 19; 26

“But Jesus Beheld them, and said unto them, with men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.”

Moveta Barlow

Moveta K. Baird, Barlow age 79, of 5787 Highway 67 West, Mountain City, Tennessee went to be with her Lord on Friday February 22, 2019 at her residence. Moveta was born on June 13, 1939, in Mountain City, TN to the late Byron Baird and Myra Buchannan Baird. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Earnest Gibb Barlow, and sisters Marilyn Vaught, Marietta Forrester, and brothers, Charles Jody Baird, and Denver Baird. She Loved Witnessing for the Lord, singing with her nursing home ministry, flower gardening, music.

She is survived by 2 sons Darryl Barlow and wife Denise, Mountain City, TN

Brian Barlow, Mountain City, Tn.

Her grandson who was like her son B.J. Barlow of the home.

Sister Marlene Dodgion, Mtn City, TN.

Brother Sonny Baird, Mtn City, TN.

Granddaughter, Tara Barlow, Mtn City, TN.

Great Grandchildren Chasity and Clayton Osborne.

Special friends Kim Jennings, Bob Forrester, Sue Baird, Joyce Gregg, and the residence and staff of Mountain City Care Center.

Funeral Services for Moveta Barlow will be conducted at 7pm on Monday February 25, 2019, in the Bethany Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5pm – 7pm prior to the funeral service. Gale Hartley will officiate the services.

Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday February 26, 2019 in the Sunset Memorial Park.

Honorary Pallbearers: John Brookshire, Darrell Junge, David Barrett, Kenny Gregg, John Davis, and Burl Johnson.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.