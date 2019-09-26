Michael Thomas Moland, age 56, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday evening, September 15, 2019 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born in St Paul, Minnesota on May 30, 1963 to Virginia Hammer Childs and the late Clarence Moland.

Michael always made people smile and was beloved by friends and family in all parts of the country. He was the Number 1 fan of the Green Bay Packers. Michael loved motorcycles and helped in the Hurricane Katrina relief efforts during his cross-country journey on his custom- built Harley Davidson motorcycle that he won in a lottery. He was a United States Army Veteran.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Virginia Childs and Harry Childs of Mountain City, sisters, Linda Coffey and husband Lonnie, of Mountain City, Tracy Patchen and husband George of Chetek, Wisconsin, Krissy Jenderny and husband Paul also of Hillsdale, Wisconsin, brothers, Dennis Bryant of Gloucester, MA and John Clark of Colorado Springs, special niece, Stephanie Coffey of Springfield, OH, several other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Military Honors to be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

