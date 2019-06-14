Michael Fred Hammons

Michael Fred ‘Mike’ Hammons, age 61, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 20, 1958 to the late Junior Fred Hammons and Helen Lea Rhymer Hammons. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Woods.

Mike was a proud member of Southside Freewill Baptist Church. He was a kind and loving person and made friends with everyone he came in contact with. He loved his family and church deeply. He loved his country and was very patriotic. Mike also enjoyed being outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Hammons; son, Michael Hammons and wife Christy; step daughter, Lawanda Meers; step son, Jerome McRae; grandchildren, Addyson Hammons and Maverick Hammons, and William Turner, who lived with Mike and Liz many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and his church family.

The family received friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial service followed at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Berrey Dunn officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Bob Taylor, Eddie Dickens, Keith Wilson, Lynn Courtner and Bobby Lewis.

The family would like to thank all the Nurses and Staff at Select Specialty Hospital at Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center for all of their kindness, compassion and professional care given to Mike during the last several weeks.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 3019 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City, TN. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com The family of Michael Fred ‘Mike’ Hammons has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.