Melba A. Cornett Lewis, 91 years young, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went to heaven on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born on October 12, 1927 in Ashe County, NC to the late Holton Cornett and Ruby Knight Cornett. In addition to her parents, Melba was preceded in death by her husband Monte Ray Lewis, son, Frank (Butch) Lewis, brother, Horace Cornett, granddaughter, Jennifer Jordan Campbell, great-granddaughter, Carmon Melba Brooks.

Melba was known and loved by many. She was a member of Maple Chapter #69 order of the Eastern Star. She was a High School English Teacher at Riverview High at Creston, NC for several years where the High School annual was dedicated to her. Melba moved to Mountain City where she was a charter employee of Leco Manufacturing Co. and was working there when it changed to Genesco and then to Levi where she was the Quality Control Manager for years before she retired after 32 years. She always helped CIT and other community events such as registering voters at elections. She loved this and thought everyone should exercise their right to vote. Melba loved football, basketball and Atlanta Braves Baseball was her favorite. She sewed, crocheted and taught her children many valuable life lessons. She was very proud of her flowers and loved family get togethers. Melba loved to read. She was very proud of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Sutherland Methodist Church in Sutherland community of Creston, NC.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Frances Brooks and husband Benny, Patricia Eastridge and husband Junior, Melinda Heck and husband Bob, Michalene Hammons and husband Doug, Nancy Guy and husband Bob and Robert Lewis and wife Karen, sisters, Betty Johnson, Mildred Head and Amanda Edwards, brothers, James Cornett, Dale Cornett and Frank Cornett, grandchildren, John Eastridge, David Eastridge, Jesse Brooks, Chad Brooks, Michael Jordan, Bill Heck, Lance Hammons, Amanda Hawkins, Olivia Stearns, Ben Lewis and Matthew Lewis, great-grandchildren, Allison Eastridge, Jessie Ray Cross, Ethen Heck, Jeffery Brooks, Emily Brooks, Tamara Brooks, Shannon Brooks, Isabella Stearns, Charlotte Stearns, Brittany Brooks, Courtney Brooks, Cody Jordan, Cooper Lewis, Kinsley Lewis and Scotty Tester, sister-in-law, Mary Lewis Hurley, special friends, Dorothy(Dot) Canter and Sammy Wilson and many loved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with David Hankel officiating. Special music will be provided by Diana Wagner. Graveside service and Melba’s final resting place will be at the Lewis Cemetery (Muddy Branch Rd., Creston, NC). Pallbearers will be John Eastridge, David Eastridge, Michael Jordan, Bill Heck, Jess Brooks, Lance Hammons, Chad Brooks and Matthew Lewis. Honorary Pallbearer is Don Head.

The family would like to express the sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. Donald Tarr, Dr. Susanna Shine the staff of Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center. “Mom always said you were so good to her” and the transport staff, Willie Debord, Jack Proffitt and Terry Jordan.

The family will receive friends at the home 224 Old Cold Springs Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Melba Cornett Lewis has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.