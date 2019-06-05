McArthur ‘Mac’ Williams

McArthur ‘Mac’ Williams, age 76, of Stout Branch Rd., Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home. Mac was born on March 25, 1943 in Elizabethton, TN (Carter County). He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ruth Davis Williams; step-father, John Griffith; brother, Tony Griffith, sisters-in-laws; Hope Payne and Helen Treadway; brothers-in-laws, John Madron and Toll Lewis; mother-in-law and father-in- law, Gail and Earl Madron.

Mac graduated from Hampton High School and East Tennessee State University. He served in the United States Army from July 1967 until August 1973 with the rank of Captain. He was retired from Northeast Correctional as a teacher. Mac also taught in the Carter County and Johnson County school systems. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Mac is survived by his wife of 48 years (September 18, 1970) Hallie Madron Williams; sister, Peggy Ann Elliott of Austin, TX; sister-in-law, Hilda Lewis; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service and Burial will be conducted on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Pastor Mike McNutt officiating. Military Honors to be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Honorary Pallbearers are William Earl Lewis, Dustin Elliott, Dr. Jim Shine, Bill Haymore, Don Hassenrich, Jerry Greer, Jeff Buckner, Bud Brown, Shooter Brown and Benny Grindstaff.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of McArthur ‘Mac’ Williams has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.