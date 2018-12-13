Matthew Lee Scheirer, age 41, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born on October 13, 1977 to Francis Scheirer and Linda Davis Scheirer.

Matthew was a member of Shady Valley Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and lived his life for the Lord. He was devoted in reading his Bible and was very knowledgeable with it and enjoyed sharing God’s word with others.

Matthew believed in taking care of his family and friends. He worked hard to provide for his family. He and Shelly were the best of friends even before they started dating. He dearly loved his family and had a heart of gold.

Matthew was a truck driver for Volunteer Express, Nashville, TN.

Those left to cherish his memories in addition to his parents, Francis and Linda Scheirer, include his wife of 22 years, Shelly Grindstaff Scheirer; daughter, Olivia Scheirer; sons, John Looney and wife Blake and Wyatt Scheirer; sister, Ann Marie Scheirer Phipps; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Barbara Grindstaff; sisters-in-law, Joanie Grindstaff and Kristie Price; brother-in-law, Greg Price; special great nieces, Paisley and Abby; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 p.m. Friday, December 14, 2018 at the Shady Valley Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Little officiating. Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Blevins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greg Price, Zachary Price, Mike Phipps, Scott Oakes, Richard Winters, Buddy Craft and Gary McQueen. Honorary pallbearers are Denny Grindstaff, and his many driving friends in the trucking industry.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 656 Hwy 133, Shady Valley, TN

