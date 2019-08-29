Mary Sue Peck

Mary Sue Peck, age 75, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Mary was born in Johnson County, TN on February 2, 15, 1944, to the late Ben L. Greer and Lorne Price Greer. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her Grandparents, Roby and Viola Price and John and Omie Greer; Sisters, Geraldine Greer and Christine Pleasant; Brothers, Carl Greer, Ralph Greer, and Harold Greer; grandson, Jason Davis; several aunts and uncles.

Mary worked as a caregiver, taking care of many in the area. Mary was well suited for this, as she enjoyed taking care of other people. When Mary wasn’t working, she enjoyed baking and spending time with her friends and family.

Those left to cherish Mary’s memory are her daughter, Lora Cable and husband Justin of Butler, TN; 3 sons Terry Davis and wife Pammy of Mountain City, TN, Billy Davis of the home, and Freddy Potter of Wilkes, NC; 3 brothers Bill, Wayne, and David Greer all of Mt. City, TN; 10 grandchildren Ryan Snyder, Benji Stout, Joshua, Joey, and Tiffany Davis, Tosha, Jordan, and Morgan Potter, Kay Harper, and Cecil Wentworth; 18 great-grandchildren Matthey, Destani, Rihanna, November, Nitrous, and Ryan Snyder, Jr, Navaeh and Paris Davis, Kenneth Lipford, Kyndle Davis, Lucas, Serena, and Jasmine Wentworth, Quinton, Riley, McKenzie, Lexi, and Harlynn Potter; several nieces and nephews, as well as, special friends Dot Canter, Buster Fritts, and Shirley Phipps.

Services for Mary will be held at 8pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home in Mountain City, TN with Roy Wilson to officiate. The family will receive friends from 6pm – 8pm prior to the service.

Graveside service will be at 11 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Rocksprings Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be TJ Brown, Adam Worley, Chris Brown, Eddie Tester, William Rigsby, and James Shriner. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Hagler and Buster Fritts.

Online condolence can be sent to the family via our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services for the Peck Family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home in Mountain City, Tennessee.