Mary Marjorie Ginolfi, age 96, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Mountain City Care Center. She was born February 22, 1923 in the Neva Community of Johnson County to the late Ott M. Bunting and Ina Stout Bunting. She was a member of Bakers Gap Baptist Church and she enjoyed cooking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas, three sisters: Virginia Snyder, Opal Susi and Kathleen Bunton and five brothers: Marshall, Fred, Barton, Jim and Doran.

Survivors include: Stepchildren, Mary Ann Kallas, Hurley, Wi. And Michael Ginolfi of Utah. Sister; Shirley Bunting, Mtn City, Tn. Brothers; Doug (Mac) Bunting (Connie) Walls, MS. Harold Bunting (Lynda) Mtn City, TN. Sister in Laws; Vida Bunting, Mtn City, Tn. Wilma Bunting Kingsport, TN. And Sue Bunting, Mountain City, Tn. Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

A special thank you to the Staff of the Mountain City Care Center.

Funeral Services for Marjorie will be conducted on Friday October 25, 2019 at 2 pm from the Bakers Gap Baptist Church with Dennis Peterson and Bryant Collins to officiate. Visitation will be prior to the funeral from 1 until 2 pm. the Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Burial will follow in the Bakers Gap Cemetery.

