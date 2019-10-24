Mary Lynn Cornett

Mary Lynn Cornett, age 90, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born on March 1, 1929 in Johnson County, TN to the late Johnny Edward Slemp and Maude Ann Arnold Slemp. In addition to her parents, Mary Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cornett; sister, Ethel Woods, brothers, Earl Slemp, Bascom Slemp and Ray Slemp.

Mary Lynn enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening and working puzzles. She enjoyed a lifetime of fishing. Mary Lynn was also very proud of her grapevine. She was a member of Locust Gap Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Millie Arnold and husband Willie, Judy Ellison and husband Jerry; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Arnold and wife Cheryll, Kristy Livermore and husband Eugene, Wesley Arnold and wife Sybil, and J.R. Ellison, great-grandchildren, Kaden Livermore, Ezra Livermore, Parker Derry, sister, Nell May, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 from the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shannon Courtner officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 prior to the funeral service. The graveside service and interment will follow at the Slemp Cemetery (Slemp Branch Rd.). Pallbearers will be, Steve Dunn, Wayne Vaught, Warren May, Ben May, James Brewer and Keith Gwinn. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Mullis, Danny Eller, Ed Walker, Willie Arnold, J.R. Ellison, Jerry Ellison, Wesley Arnold, Jeffrey Arnold, and Eugene Livermore.

The family would like to express the sincere thanks and appreciation to Margaret “Granny” Trivette for her vigilance, Mountain City Care Center staff and Amedysis Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 203 Forge Creek Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683 or to Locust Gap Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 1600 Mill Creek Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of her daughter Millie Arnold, 356 Arnold Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Mary Lynn Cornett has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.