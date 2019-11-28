Mary June Wallace, age 88, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019.Â She was born on June 30, 1931, in Zionville, North Carolina to the late William Aaron Stephens and Jessie Wilson Stephens. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Wallace and a sister, Anna Mae Williams.

Mary was an employee of Shadowline for 30 years and a member of Zionville Baptist Church

Those left to cherish her memories include, her sister Mancy Setzer, Niece Lisa Conner & Husband Michael, Nephew Aaron Setzer & wife Sherry. Great Nieces and Nephews; Sam Connor, Andy Connor & Sarah Reyes. Special friends, Michaline Greer, Rebecca Wagner and Charlotte Thomas

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Thomason and Rev. Frank Johnson to officiate. Special Music will be by Bobby McGee. The Graveside Service and Entombment will follow from the Zionville Baptist Church Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Tommy Stephens, Bobby McGee, Joe Proffitt, Jeff Wagner, Darrell Osborne, Carl Stephens and Sam Connor. Honorary Pallbearers are member of Zionville Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Mary Juneâ€™s memory to Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund % 800 Modock Rd., Trade, TN 37691.

Special thanks to Jeff & Diana Wagner for their exceptional & loving Care provide to Mary June.

