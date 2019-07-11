Mary JoAnne Bloomfield

Mary JoAnne Bloomfield, age 84, of Fall Branch Road, Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away at her residence on the evening of July 4, 2019. Mary was born in Valdosta, Georgia on April 9, 1935, to the late Johnnie and Annie Cornelius. Also preceding Mary in death are her sister Janice and her daughter, Teresa Applegate.

Those left to cherish memories of Mary are her daughter, Mary Hattaway; sons David Bloomfield, Russell Durden, and John Whitesell; siblings, Judy, Reed, John, and Jet; grandson and caregiver, Sean Bergeron; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

It was Mary’s wish to be cremated. The family will hold a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your local Sierra Club or charity of your choice.

