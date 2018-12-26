Mary Jo Schmude

Mary Jo Schmude, 55, of Mountain City, Tennessee fought a courageous battle with cancer right to the end. Mary Jo passed away, in her home, in the early morning hours of December 14, 2018. Mary Jo was born in Port Heron, Michigan on March 26, 1963, to Arthur and Neva Stewart Schmude. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents and a special cousin Mary Rose Roark

Mary Jo loved her cats Scooter and Toes and her bird Tweety. They brought her comfort and many hours of joy of the years.

Mary Jo’s memory will live on in those that loved her, cousins Pam Bunting, Pattie Hensley, Edith McNeill, Sherry Taylor, Irene Garrison, Tom Garrison and wife Linda, Christina Hall, and many others and her special friend Katie Stewart.

Graveside services for Mary Jo will be held at 1pm, Saturday, December 15, 2018, in Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Josh Jones to officiate.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Phillip Bunting, Jeremy Bunting, Sam McNeil, Andy Taylor, and Tanner Romanger.

The family would like to extend a special and heart felt “Thank You” to Lori Ligon, Gail Miller, and Jerry of Amedisys Hospice for their special and loving care of Mary Jo.

Online Condolences can be sent to the family via our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mt. City, TN.