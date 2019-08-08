Mary J. Swift

Mary J. Swift, age 76, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). She was born on April 30, 1943, in Mountain City, Johnson County, TN to the late Ray W. Ward and Nora Lee (Cress) Ward. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Theodore ‘Ted’ Shores.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 48 years, Jack Swift; sister, Nancy Carol Shores; special friend of many years, Margaret Cress; niece, Debbie Flanders and husband John of Sherman, TX; nephew, Greg Swift and wife Sheila of Powell, TN; cousins, Roy, David and Richard Snyder, Hal and Wayne Ward, Bob Miller, Margaret Myers and Albert Cress, and many more special friends and neighbors.

Mary was a member of First Christian Church and of the Joy Sunday School Class. She was past President of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #61 and past Secretary of the Johnson County Historical Society. In her spare time, Mary loved to go shopping.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Minister Dwayne Dickson officiating. Music will be provided by Janice Ashley, pianist and Nancy Davis, soloist. Private family graveside and entombment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum. Pallbearers are Bill Ward, Mark Ward, Wayne Ward, Richard ‘Dick’ Snyder, Joe Ray and Bo Henson. Honorary pallbearers are Roy Snyder, Scott Pyler, Bob Miller, David Snyder and David Timbs.

2 Timothy 4:7-8 King James Version (KJV)

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ward-Shull Cemetery, c/o Nancy Shores, 1398 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City, TN 37683 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, c/o First Christian Church, PO Box 136, Mountain City, TN 37683.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 257 Oak Street, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Mary J. Swift has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.