Mary Harper

Mary Lee “Purdy” Johnson Harper, 78 of 919 Medical Park Drive, and formally of 1106 Pedro Shoun Lane, Mountain City, Tennessee passed away at the Mountain City Care Center on Saturday May 25, 2019. She was born January 25, 1941, in Shouns, Tennessee to the late Zollie Johnson and Mary Edna Brewer Johnson and in addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Farley Harper and her Grandsons: Joey and Daniel Church, her son in law: Timothy Roark, also 6 brothers: Harold, Dean, Bobby, Harry, Orville and Andrew Johnson and 2 sisters: Grace Harper and Donna Johnson. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Avondale, PA. where she was formally a Sunday school teacher. Purdy loved reading her Bible, singing, making jewelry and spending time with her family.

Survivors are her daughters: Louise McIntire and husband John, Debbie Lipford and husband Warren and Lisa Roark. Sisters: Janette, Darlene, and Judy. Brothers: Junior and Monroe. 11 Grandchildren: Timmy Church, Johnny McIntire, Matthew Roark, Samantha Roark, Timmy Roark, Andrew McIntire, Angie Church, Michael Garland and Kenneth Lipford. 17 Great Grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive. Special relatives: Angie Fritts and Junior Johnson.

Funeral Service for Purdy were conducted on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 1 pm in the Charles B. Hux Chapel of Hux Lipford Funeral Home, Daniel Jones was the officiant. The family received friends on Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 6 until 8 pm. Pallbearers were Michael Garland, Kenneth Lipford, Matthew Roark, Timmy Church, and Ryan. Honorary Pallbearers are Junior Johnson and Johnny McIntire.

