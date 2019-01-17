Marvin Dayton Wallace, age 81 of Mountain City, TN passed away Thursday January 10, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on May 2, 1937 in Johnson County, TN to the late Carl Wallace and Thelma Reece Wallace. In addition to his parents Dayton was preceded in death by three sons, Marvin Wallace, Jr., Dwight Wallace and Harry Thompson, his sister Pearl May, brothers, Robert Wallace, Charles Jack Wallace and Loyd Wallace.

Dayton was a United States Army veteran. He retired from Chrysler in Newark, DE. Dayton loved nature, enjoyed his front porch time, watching birds and his neighbors dogs. Those who knew him best know that Dayton enjoyed his morning Brandy.

Dayton is survived by his daughter, Barbara Wallace and fiancé Jay of West Grove, PA, brother, Cecil Wallace of Sweet Home, Oregon, grandchildren, Dana DiBenedetto and husband Salvatore of Landenberg, PA and Shannon Masten and fiancé Chris of Kennett Square, PA, great-grandchildren, Salvatore DiBenedetto and Giavanna DiBenedetto of Landenberg, PA, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by special friends and neighbors, Tish and Delmer Vaught.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Steven Spencer to officiate. Graveside service and burial will follow at Reece Memorial Cemetery with Military honors to be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers are family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Marvin Dayton Wallace has entrusted his service to Mountain City Funeral Home 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.