Martha Collins, age 74, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born on November 20, 1944 to the late James L. Greer and Etta Eastridge Greer. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband Bill Collins, sisters, Irene Roark, Hazel Roark, Myrtle Murphy and Nancy Greer Wilson; brothers, Virgil Greer, Charles Greer, Richard Dale Greer, Ronald D. Greer; and two infant brothers. Martha loved word search puzzles, enjoyed gospel music and TV programs. She loved being with family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memories include her sons, Kevin Collins and Gary Collins; sister and brother-in-law, Drema and husband Glen Richardson, brothers and sisters-in-law, John Greer and wife Pauline and Wayne Greer; brother-in-law, Clay Wilson; special friend, Mary Lipford; and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 2-3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service followed at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Billy Morefield officiating. Special music was provided by Sandy Roberts. Graveside service and interment followed at the Eastridge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent of Johnson County Cancer Support Group, Flo Bellamy, 3510 Highway 421 N, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Martha Collins has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.