Mark McEwen

Mark McEwen, age 85, of Butler, Tennessee, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born May 8, 1934 in Johnson County, TN to the late Walsy McEwen and Willa Nave McEwen. In addition to his parents Mark was preceded in death by a brother, Hiram McEwen.

Mark loved his family, especially his six children, the grandchildren and great grandchild and will be truly missed by all. He never met a stranger and enjoyed life. Farming was his life and he looked forward to each day.

He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee.

Those left to cherish Marks’s memory include his wife of 63 years, Amelia Stout McEwen, children; Ruth Canipe and husband Randy, Vickie Morefield and husband Rick, Emogene South, Terry McEwen, Sam McEwen and Michelle and John McEwen, grandchildren; Josh Morefield, Brittany Brown and husband Josh, Samantha Gilbert and husband Harrison, Joanna Canipe, Zachary McEwen, Nate Reece, Patrick South and Maddie South, one great grandchild, Ella Gilbert, one sister, Jewel Lewis, one brother, Lloyd McEwen, sister-in-law, Jean McEwen, brother-in-law, Porter Stout, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 6-7:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor David Bentley and Pastor Dennis Peterson to officiate, music will be by John Brookshire and Megan McEwen. Graveside service and burial will be Monday September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Shoun McEwen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Adams, Melvin Huyard, Jeff Lewis, Chris Pleasant, Josh Morefield, Jimmy Lowe, Daniel McEwen and Patrick South. Honorary pallbearers are, Chris Vaughn, James McEwen, Porter Stout, Carliss Farmer and Ray Mast.

The family will also receive friends at the home 473 Timothy Branch Rd., Butler, TN 37640.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Mark McEwen has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.