Malcolm Stuart Howard Jr., age 62, of Roanoke, Virginia and formerly of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on April 22, 1956 to Malcolm Howard Sr. and the late Sue Smith Howard, who passed away June 7th, 2018. In addition to his mother Malcolm was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Malcolm was a 1974 graduate of Johnson County High School. Throughout his school days he was active in football, 4-H Club, Boy Scouts, Drama Club and the FFA. He attended college at ETSU and obtained a degree in banking from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA. While Malcolm worked as a banker, he was a true salesman by nature, never meeting a stranger. He sold cars, mobile homes, furniture and antiques. He was co-owner of Donnelly House Antiques and Collectibles for more than 20 years. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was still working in antiques, traveling the country selling through his independent business, High Noon Antiques.

His passion in life was his family, but he also enjoyed football, food (especially a Bizzie Burger) and community theatre. He last performed in a play directed by his mother, entitled ‘Our Town’.

Those left to cherish his memories include his ‘Darlin’, Donna, his girlfriend of 11 years; father, Malcolm Howard Sr.; daughters; Rita Reese (Lars), Mandy Reichenbach (Chris) and Ashley Howard; brother, Randal Howard; sister, Dottie Sue Phipps (Mark);grandchildren, Aubree, Raelynn, Milianna, Norman, Alaina, Mya, Piper, and another grandchild on the way; many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; special friends, Steve Arnold, Jesse Ludy, Richard Wittenberg, Robert ‘Shines’ Pastoreck, Charles and Pam Burke.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 -2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dwayne Dickson officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow the funeral at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Cousins and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Arnold, Jesse Ludy, Richard Wittenberg, Robert ‘Shines’ Pastoreck and Charles Burke.

At other times, the family will receive friends at his father’s home, Malcolm Howard Sr., 542 Dry Stone Branch Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Malcolm Stuart Howard Jr. has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.