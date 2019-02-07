Loretta Jo Woodard, age 79, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on February 1, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family, following a lengthy illness. She was born on May 15, 1939 to the late Haynes H. and Euna Fritts Howard. In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James ‘JC’ Woodard and brother, Haynes Howard Jr.

Loretta was a gifted cook. She loved cooking and loved recipe books almost as much. She believed in taking care of each other and was always doing things for others. She has been there for many family members and friends through the years and when her husband JC became ill, she was there day and night, taking care of him. She loved her family very much, especially her grandsons.

Loretta was a member of Nelson Chapel Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter and son-in-law, Kimbrly Shaw and husband Steve; grandchildren, Devin Shaw and Tyler Shaw; special friends, Jean Wilson, Paula Manuel and members of her Nelson Chapel Sunday School Class.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael McNutt officiating. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Shoun-McEwen Cemetery. Pallbearers are Steve Shaw, Devin Shaw, Tyler Shaw, Scotty Campbell, Robert Wilson and Jim Howard. Honorary pallbearers are Lynn Campbell, Eric Cullop and Ross Dowell.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 172 Jordan Lane, Mountain City, TN.

