Lola “Peggy” Woodard, age 82, of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Monday September 16, 2019 at the Greystone Healthcare Center of Blountville, TN. She was born September 22, 1936 to the late John Osborne and Martha Sluder Osborne. In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her sister Avis Smith from PA and two infant baby sisters.

Lola favorite thing was going to thrift stores and yard sales. She loved reading her Bible at night. Lola was always helping other people; she had a big heart and would give the shirt off her back to anyone. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the Joy of her life. Lola took pride in taking pictures of her family to cherish those memories.

She was a member of Berea Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include daughter, Sheila Tester Cooke and fiancé Mike Winters, Phyllis Yarber and husband Doug, Marion Roush and special friend Willy Osborne, son, Robert Wagner, sisters, Millie Roark of Mountain City, Maxine Eller of Mountain City, Betty Knutsen of Millsboro, DE, Della Gaye of FL; brothers, Carl Osborne of Butler, TN, Ray Osborne and Tip Osborne of Mountain City, TN, grandchildren, Robert Wagner, Madison Wagner, Benji Reece, John Eisenhower, III, Mackenzie Cooke, Derek Sluder, Phyllicia Sluder, Patricia Robinson, Crystal and Abby Robinson, Stasha Martin, Hollie Roush, Gracie Robinson, Ten great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and entombment will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum of Love, with Daniel Jones to officiate. Pallbearers will be grandsons.

The family would like to express the sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Greystone Healthcare Center.

The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter Sheila Tester Cooke; 299 Redstone Dr. Bluff City, TN 37618

