Linda Sue Moretz

Linda Sue Moretz, age 63, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1955 to the late William Chester Isaacs and Trula Lowe Isaacs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Maybell Hatley, and by a brother, Mike Isaacs.

Linda was a person who loved the outdoors and loved all animals, especially birds. She was a loving mother and grandmother who always thought of others before herself. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Moretz, son, Billy Moretz, sisters, Mary Cable and husband Tommy, Dorothy Isaacs, brothers, Kenneth Isaacs and wife Linda, David Isaacs and wife Janet, Rob Isaacs and wife Phyllis, grandchildren Summer Moretz, Maya Ward, and Jared Weldon, special friend Kenny Mays, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Isaacs Cemetery in Doe Valley with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. Pallbearers will be Robbie Isaacs, Jamie Campbell, Kevin Curd, Tommy Cable, James Carver, and John Gregg.

The family will receive friends at the home of Mary Cable, 468 Rabbit Hollow Road, Mountain City, Tennessee.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.