Linda Rebecca Horne

Linda Rebecca Horne, age 69, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord on Saturday morning, May 4, 2019 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born November 28, 1949 in Pennsylvania to the late Earl Tester and Carrie Lee Walsh Parker. In addition to her parents Linda was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shana Vanover and two brothers.

Linda was a faithful member of Southside Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish Linda’s memory include her husband of 54 years Robert C. Horne, Sr., children, Arizona Pass and husband Danny, Robert Horne and wife Gail and Rita Velazquez, several grandchildren and great grandchildren along with five brothers.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor’s, Berrey Dunn and Gary Hill officiating. Pallbearers will be Lynn Courtner, Danny Pass, Jr., Bob Taylor, Eddie Dickens, Steve Brown and David Lewis. Honorary Pallbearers are Sam Click, Jr., Craig Grindstaff, Nathan Click and Danny Hopper. Graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from the Pass Family Cemetery (Sink Valley Rd., Butler, TN ).

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home 177 Baker St. Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Linda Rebecca Horne has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.