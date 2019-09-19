Linda Garland Eastridge

Linda Garland Eastridge, age 57, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord on Saturday morning, September 14, 2019 in the Mountain City Care Center. She was born May 26,1962 in Mountain City, TN to the late Herbert Garland and Mae Walker Garland. In addition to her parents Linda was preceded in death by two brothers, Reford Garland and Tom Garland.

For all who knew Linda she was a fine lady and she enjoyed being with older people to learn about the “Old days”. She was a good Christian woman who loved her family and her church family.

Linda was a faithful member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish Linda’s memory include her husband of 25 years, Michael Eastridge, daughter, Kristy Mahala and husband Dylan, sisters, Elizabeth Woods and husband James and Ruby Pennington and husband J.D., brothers, Conley Garland and George Garland, several nieces and nephews, special friends, Carolyn Woods and Ann Head.

Graveside service and burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from the Shady Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastors, Greg Poe and Frank Woods officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family would like to express the sincere Thanks and Appreciation to the Staff of Mountain City Care Center.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Johnson County Rescue Squad, 203 Vandilla St., Mountain City, TN 37683.

