Lilly Hope England

Lilly Hope England, age 76, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born in Welch, West Virginia on February 19, 1943, daughter of the late Golden Theodore and Olga Taylor England. In addition to her parents, Lilly was preceded in death by two sisters, Sylvia Bialy and Elizabeth Salmons and one brother, Howard England.

Those left to cherish her memories include her three children, Sandra Mullis (Jamie) of Kannapolis, NC, Christi Blankenbeckler (David) of Mountain City, TN and Grady Runyon Jr. (Rebecca) of Ironton, OH; sister-in-law, Susan England of Crookston, MN; grandson, Christopher Moore of Kannapolis, NC; granddaughters, Whitney Blankenbeckler of Mountain City, TN, Logan Blankenbeckler of Elizabethton, TN and Sarah Runyon of Ironton, OH; one great granddaughter, Adalyn Taylor Long of Ironton, OH; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

No formal services will be held per Lilly’s wishes. The family held a private Celebration of Lilly’s life.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 1131 Pleasant Valley Road, Mountain City, TN

