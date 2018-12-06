Lewis “Abby” Snyder, 74, of Gray, TN passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Mr. Snyder was born in Banner Elk, NC on May 22, 1944, to the late Grant and Katherine Wills Snyder.

Lewis was the Program Coordinator for the Tennessee Department of Human Services, from which he retired. Lewis enjoyed reading and watching TV in his spare time. His was an avid University of Tennessee Vols fan. He especially enjoyed watching Lady Vols Basketball. Lewis was a member of Munsey memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City, TN.

Those left to cherish Lewis’ memory include his wife of 39 yrs, Karen Snyder of the home, his son Jarrid Rollins, and wife Erica, of Flower Mound, TX; 2 grandchildren Hayden and Madison Rollins; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 maternal cousins, Gene Wills, Jimmy Wills, Karl Wills, and Carolyn Wills; 4 paternal cousins, Donna Abel, Karen Wisniesky, Patricia Reiter, and Joey Quinn; special friend Charles Ellis of Johnson City, TN.

Services for Lewis Snyder will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, in the Charlie B. Hux Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Dickson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1pm – 2pm prior to the service. Graveside service and internment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, TN.

Active pallbearers will be Robert Wills, Donald Wills, Jarrid Rollins, Bud McComas, Dennis Wills and Jim Bell. Honorary pallbearer will be Dr. John Whitlock.

