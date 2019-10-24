Lennis Clara Combs

Our beloved mother, Lennis Clara Combs, age 73, of Mountain City, Tennessee and formally from Watauga County, North Carolina; went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Lennis was born on March 19, 1946 in the Bethel Community of Watauga County, North Carolina to the late Bonnie Mae Love Combs and Robert Paul Combs. Along with her parents, Lennis was preceded in death by her sisters: Earlene Skinner and Mary Norman; and brother, Reggie Combs.

Lennis graduated from John Powers Beauty College in Cincinnati, Ohio and began modeling and designing hair in 1960. She later relocated to Vilas, North Carolina so her daughters would have the pleasure of growing up in the country. Lennis was amazingly talented as a model, hair designer, seamstress, painter, poet, bass player, homemaker, banker, retail manager, bus driver and job coach. She had an extraordinary love for children and was a foster parent for two decades in North Carolina. She had the privilege of aiding many children during the years, with one exceptional child, Beth Rubio. It was her love for children that empowered her to be a job coach for the special education department and bus driver for the Johnson County School Systems. This career spanned 32 years across both the states of North Carolina and Tennessee. She retired from the Johnson County School System in 2004. Many knew her best for her role as a banker with North Western Bank in Boone, North Carolina and Johnson County Bank in Mountain City, Tennessee.

Those left to cherish her memories include: two daughters, Monica Lynn Hollar Krenz and husband Michael David Krenz of Texas and Tammy Hollar Scott and husband David Hunter Scott of South Carolina; two sisters, Helen Taylor and Irene Smith of Liberty Township, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for Lennis will be conducted on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Guy/Combs Cemetery with Pastor Eric Cornett officiating. Special music will be provided by Chuck Hollar. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

