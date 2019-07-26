Kenneth Courtner

Kenneth Clarence Courtner, age 81, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home. He was born June 17, 1938 in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late Clyde Courtner and Susie Fritts Courtner. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Carol Courtner; daughter, Shirley May Courtner and several brothers and sisters. He was also preceded by a grandson, Robert Dean Courtner.

Kenneth enjoyed fishing, watching movies, and working on cars. He loved spending time with his family. Kenneth also enjoyed listening to preaching on the radio. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Brenda Dugger and husband John; sons, Clarence Courtner and wife Pricilla and Robert Courtner and wife Stephanie; sister, Violet Phillips; grandchildren, Angel Courtner, Evelyn Courtner, Brandy Miller and husband Corey, and Adam Dugger; Great grandchildren, Aiden Dugger, Orion Miller, Skylar Robins and Matthew Dugger and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6:00 until 8:00 pm Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Mountain City Funeral Home with the service following at 8:00 pm with Pastors Shannon Courtner and R. L. Poole officiating. Music was provided by Shannon Courtner. The graveside service and interment were conducted at 11:00 am Monday at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home 315 Hancock Road, Lot # 39, Mountain City, TN. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Kenneth Clarence Courtner has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.