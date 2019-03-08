Kay Ferraro

Kay Ferraro, age 73, of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Kay was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on April 9, 1945, to the late John and Evelyn Kyser.

Kay worked for many years as a Registered Nurse in the Home Health field, a Montessori teacher and as a volunteer teacher of geography at Roan Creek Elementary. When Kay was not working, she enjoyed reading, listening to music, and playing the piano. A lucky few knew her killer instincts, which led to her winning nearly every family game of Scrabble. Kay was a member of St. Anthony’s of Padua Catholic Church in Mountain City, TN.

Kay is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Anthony Ferraro of Mt. City, daughters, Michelle, Lauren, Debbie, and Erin, sisters, Joyce Williams and Lynn Bartanen, grandchildren, Alan, Taneia, Eli A.J., John, James, George, and Calianna, as well as several nieces and nephews, many special friends, especially her Bible study group, and her loving dog, Bonnie.

Funeral mass for Kay will be conducted at 11am Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Anthony’s of Padua Catholic Church in Mountain City, TN. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 10am. There will also be visitation for Kay on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 6pm – 8pm at the Charlie B. Hux Memorial Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mt. City, TN.

Online condolences can be submitted via our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com